MPW – 29 September 2017 – Quick Results

H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) defeated Danny Divine & Brendan Divine in the main event of MPW’s September 29th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

September 29, 2017

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Daniel Moon over Bulletproof by submission

“Prodigy” Preston Moseby over Roadblock

Dan Joseph over Clubbin Cody by submission

Figgy & The Sweetfish (Hydie & Warren O’ Sullivan) over Malkor & Minyun to retain the MPW Tag Team Championships

Mikey O’Shea over Frankie Frank via count out

H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) over Danny Divine & Brendan Divine

Notes: As a result of H.A.T.E winning the main event, Ray Rosas gets to pick the stipulation for his match against Danny Divine on October 14th.