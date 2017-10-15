MPW – 14 October 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Danny Divine to win the MPW Heavyweight championship in the main event of MPW’s “Chamber of H.A.T.E” on October 14th in Moorpark, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Chamber of H.A.T.E

October 14, 2017

Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark

Moorpark, CA

The Echelon (Roadblock & Bulletproof) over The FeeLyons (Senor Buttons & Osiris Mittens)

Logan X & Preston Moseby over Malkor & Minyon by submission

Clubbin’ Cody over Dan Joseph

Frankie Frank over Mikey O’Shea

Master Flame over Daniel Moon to win the MPW National Championship

H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Backwoods Warren O’Sullivan & Aunt Hydie) to win the MPW Tag-Team championship

Brendan Divine over Hector Canales via to become the #1 contender to the MPW Heavyweight championship

Ray Rosas over Danny Divine to win the MPW Heavyweight championship