FCW – 29 September 2017 – Quick Results

Bad Dude Tito Escondido defeated B-Boy and Tyler Bateman to retain the FCW Heavyweight title in the main event of FCW’s September 29th show in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.



Finest City Wrestling

September 29, 2017

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Jay Baker over Koto Hiro [6’30]

Alonzo Alvarez over Guy Cool [12’20]

Dirty Ron McDonald over Human Tornado, Matt Twizted, and Aaron Garvey [12’32]

Donnie Suarez & Biagio Crescenzo over KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins by submission [11’24]

Eli Everfly over Jake Atlas to retain the FCW Lightweight title [22’13]

Jacob Diez over Corey Jackson to retain the FCW XRT title [23’19]

Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson over Adam Thornstowe [17’11]

H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) [13’58]

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over B-Boy and Tyler Bateman to retain the FCW Heavyweight title [15’02]