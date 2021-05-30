MPW – 28 May 2021 – Results

Miggy Rose defeated Ray Rosas to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s May 28 event in Chatsworth. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

May 28, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Johnnie Robbie over Danny Divine via DQ.

Diego Valens over Bulletproof.

Cody Prince & Barbie Boi over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship.

Brendan Divine over WATTS.

Miggy Rose over Ray Rosas to retain the MPW Championship.