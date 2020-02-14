MPW – 14 February 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/14/2020

Super Beetle, Chuck Mercer, and Diego Valens defeated Frankie Frank, Jax Cannon, and Miggy Rose in the main event of MPW’s February 14 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
February 14, 2020
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Bulletproof over Dr. Phil Goode.

Hydie & Barbie Boi over Team 200.

Antoine Ramon over Olijah Friday.

Ray Rosas over Honest John.

Super Beetle, Chuck Mercer, and Diego Valens over Frankie Frank, Jax Cannon, and Miggy Rose.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "MPW – 14 February 2020 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.