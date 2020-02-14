MPW – 14 February 2020 – Results

Super Beetle, Chuck Mercer, and Diego Valens defeated Frankie Frank, Jax Cannon, and Miggy Rose in the main event of MPW’s February 14 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 14, 2020

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Bulletproof over Dr. Phil Goode.

Hydie & Barbie Boi over Team 200.

Antoine Ramon over Olijah Friday.

Ray Rosas over Honest John.

Super Beetle, Chuck Mercer, and Diego Valens over Frankie Frank, Jax Cannon, and Miggy Rose.