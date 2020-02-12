WARHAUSEN Comic Brings the Best of the Midwest to Southern California

WARHAUSEN, the official comic adaptation of independent professional wrestling’s biggest superstars is set to debut on Kickstarter in April 2020. The comic stars record-setting IndependentWrestling.TV champion WARHORSE (@JPWarhorse), cult phenomenon and Ring of Honor star Danhausen (@DanhausenAD), and Allie Kat (@meowdyxyall), who has put on classic, violent contests in Game Changer Wrestling and other top promotions nationwide. Together, they will fight to overcome current SoCal Pro Wrestling tag team champion Mr. Impressive (@iammrimpressive), a Silver Age-inspired master manipulator dedicated to ridding the world of “felonious fiends and tricky tricksters.” Warhausen’s plot takes its characters all over the world, including the original Frank & Sons Collectible show arena.

WARHAUSEN is written by former SoCalUncensored contributor Jason Doring, who released his first Los Angeles-based ongoing series The Naked Eye in August 2019, after a successful crowdfunding effort. Interior art will be drawn by Megan Huang, a Canadian and writer whose work has been published by Image Comics (Life), Dark Horse Comics (Jia and the Nian Monster), and Action Lab Entertainment (Princeless, Double Jumpers). Cover art for WARHAUSEN was drawn by Lauren Moran, who has contributed artwork for WWE, Marvel, and Nickelodeon, and drew the iconic “bloody Becky Lynch” print during Lynch’s rise to WrestleMania superstardom. Script editing was managed by former Revolution Pro star Mr. Excitement, who also writes crowdfunded independent comic The 2nd Shift with Scott Lost.

“My time in Southern California covering the independent wrestling scene is one of the most treasured times of my life,” said Doring. “in all of my comics work, I try to pay tribute to that period of my life and bring SoCal Pro’s Mr. Impressive and one of the iconic locales of Southern California wrestling to a comic with the indies’ current biggest stars was a natural choice.”

WARHAUSEN Cover

Updates on the project, including the Kickstarter debut date, can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @comicwarhausen. Megan Huang’s art portfolio can be viewed at http://meganhuang.daportfolio.com/, and Lauren Moran’s art can be found at https://artoflaurenmoran.carbonmade.com/. The Warhausen wrestling collective will present their own WrestleMania weekend show, WRESTLEVANIA, in Ybor City, Florida on April 4th. Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.warhausen.com.