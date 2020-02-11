PWG announces lineup for KOBE on March 29

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the full lineup for its first event of 2020, KOBE, taking place on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

KOBE will be headlined by Bandido making his first defense of the PWG World Heavyweight Championship when he takes on Jonathan Gresham. Bandido, who earned a title shot by winning the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles, defeated Jeff Cobb in December to win the championship. Jonathan Gresham was the Battle of Los Angeles runner-up and defeated David Starr at December’s Makings of a Varsity Athlete.

During the Battle of Los Angeles, David Starr defeated then PWG World Champion Jeff Cobb in the second round. The two wrestlers will have their rematch at KOBE.

Here is the full lineup for PWG’s KOBE on March 29, 2020:

Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham for the PWG World Championship.

Blake Christian, Tony Deppen, & Alex Zayne vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, & Dezmond Xavier)

Dragon Lee vs. Flamita

JD Drake vs. Brody King vs. Black Taurus vs. Caveman Ugg

Orange Cassidy vs. Mick Moretti

Jeff Cobb vs. David Starr

The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva) vs. Aramis & Rey Horus

Jude London will be making his PWG debut.

KOBE is a rare stand-alone Sunday event for PWG. Due to availability with the Globe Theater, the promotion was unable to secure a favorable Friday or Saturday date until May.

The event is named in honor of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who lost his life along with eight others in a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.