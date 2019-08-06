Dragon Lee announced as the twenty-second entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Dragon Lee has been announced as the twenty-second entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles and PWG debut.

Currently signed to CMLL, Dragon Lee also wrestles regularly for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Earlier this year he competed in New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament and won All Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Revolution’s King of Indies tournament for the second straight year. In the King of the Indies tournament he defeated fellow BOLA entrant Jake Atlas in the finals.

Dragon Lee has also been announced for the Super J-Cup tournament later this month, which will be taking place in Tacoma, WA, San Francisco, CA, and Long Beach, CA. He will also be appearing at the August 10 Baja Stars USA event in San Diego, CA.

With the announcement of Dragon Lee’s entry there are only two more participants to be revealed for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details will be announced in August.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus Rey Horus David Starr Laredo Kid Jeff Cobb Dragon Lee

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.