Penta El Zero M announced as the twenty-third entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Penta El Zero M as the twenty-third entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his fourth time competing in the Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

Originally known as Zaius, Penta El Zero M made his pro-wrestling debut in 2007. In 2011 he began wrestling for AAA under the name Dark Dragon until be renamed to Pentagon Jr. in late 2012.

Penta El Zero M made his debut in the United States on the third episode of Lucha Underground’s first season. In Lucha Underground he became one of the promotion’s biggest stars, holding the Lucha Underground championship twice.

He made his PWG debut in the 2015 Battle of Los Angeles, defeating Drago in the first round before losing to the eventual tournament winner Zack Sabre Jr. in the second round.

In the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles, he was defeated by the eventual winner Marty Scurll in the opening round. It was also at the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles he began teaming with his brother Rey Fenix in PWG, defeating the team of Chris Hero and Tommy End and unsuccessfully challenging the Young Bucks for the PWG World Tag Team Championship in their first meeting.

In the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, Penta El Zero M defeated Matt Sydal in the first round before losing to Matt Riddle in the second round.

In all, Penta El Zero M has had fifteen total matches in PWG to date, most recently teaming with Rey Fenix at PWG’s 200 on March 1, 2019.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details will be announced in August.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus Rey Horus David Starr Laredo Kid Jeff Cobb Dragon Lee Penta El Zero M

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.