PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 2 – 20 September 2019 – Results

Jonathan Gresham and Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Jeff Cobb and Brody King in the main event of night two of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. Click for full results including all the tournament matches.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

2019 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 2

September 20, 2019

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Joey Janela over Mick Moretti via superkick. [12’29]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Jake Atlas over Jungle Boy via LGB-DDT. [19’05]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Rey Fenix over Aramis via Muscle Buster variation. [13’13]

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over A-Kid & Kyle Fletcher via assisted moonsault. [22’27]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Bandido over Puma King via piledriver. [10’40]

-Bandido also wins the DDT Heavymetal Ironman Championship.

Puma King over Bandido to win the DDT Heavymetal Ironman Championship via rollup. [0’03]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Penta El Zero M over Tony Deppen via package piledriver. [14’35]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

David Starr over Orange Cassidy via lariat. [18’46]

Jonathan Gresham & Daisuke Sekimoto over Jeff Cobb & Brody King via delayed suplex on King by Sekimoto. [22’47]