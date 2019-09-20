PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 2 – 20 September 2019 – Results

Jonathan Gresham and Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Jeff Cobb and Brody King in the main event of night two of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. Click for full results including all the tournament matches.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
2019 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 2
September 20, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Joey Janela over Mick Moretti via superkick. [12’29]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Jake Atlas over Jungle Boy via LGB-DDT. [19’05]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Rey Fenix over Aramis via Muscle Buster variation. [13’13]
The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over A-Kid & Kyle Fletcher via assisted moonsault. [22’27]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Bandido over Puma King via piledriver. [10’40]
-Bandido also wins the DDT Heavymetal Ironman Championship.
Puma King over Bandido to win the DDT Heavymetal Ironman Championship via rollup. [0’03]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Penta El Zero M over Tony Deppen via package piledriver. [14’35]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
David Starr over Orange Cassidy via lariat. [18’46]
Jonathan Gresham & Daisuke Sekimoto over Jeff Cobb & Brody King via delayed suplex on King by Sekimoto. [22’47]
The new BOLA trophy.#PWG #BOLA2019 pic.twitter.com/xLdI8ThPk0
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) September 21, 2019
.@iamjakeatlas hit the LGB-DDT for the win in an incredible match. Tons of money in the ring. Match went 19:05. #PWG #BOLA2019 pic.twitter.com/Ev0P7lrRMS
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) September 21, 2019
