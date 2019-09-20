MPW – 20 September 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Andrew 09/20/2019

The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Luchasaurus, Diego Valens, and Ray Rosas in the main event of MPW’s Age Of Extinction at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth. Click for results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Age Of Extinction
September 20, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Dustin Daniels defeated Dr. Phil Goode

Olijah Friday defeated Bulletproof via count-out

Jax Cannon & Omar Akbar defeated Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba

Joshua O’Hagan defeated Frankie Frank to retain the MPW North American Championship

The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Luchasaurus, Diego Valens, and Ray Rosas

