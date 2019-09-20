The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Luchasaurus, Diego Valens, and Ray Rosas in the main event of MPW’s Age Of Extinction at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth. Click for results from the show.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Age Of Extinction
September 20, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Dustin Daniels defeated Dr. Phil Goode
Olijah Friday defeated Bulletproof via count-out
Jax Cannon & Omar Akbar defeated Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba
Joshua O’Hagan defeated Frankie Frank to retain the MPW North American Championship
The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Luchasaurus, Diego Valens, and Ray Rosas
Be the first to comment on "MPW – 20 September 2019 – Quick Results"