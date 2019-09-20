MPW – 20 September 2019 – Quick Results

The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Luchasaurus, Diego Valens, and Ray Rosas in the main event of MPW’s Age Of Extinction at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth. Click for results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Age Of Extinction

September 20, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Dustin Daniels defeated Dr. Phil Goode

Olijah Friday defeated Bulletproof via count-out

Jax Cannon & Omar Akbar defeated Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba

Joshua O’Hagan defeated Frankie Frank to retain the MPW North American Championship

The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Brendan & Danny Divine) defeated Luchasaurus, Diego Valens, and Ray Rosas