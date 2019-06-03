Pro Wresting Guerrilla announces dates for their 16th anniversary and the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the dates for their sixteenth-anniversary show and for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. PWG’s anniversary show, Sixteen, will be taking place on July 26, 2019, while the Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place on September 19, 20, and 22.

Both events will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

PWG’s Sixteen will be the third time the promotion has held an anniversary show at the Globe Theater. Sixteen will also be the ninth PWG event to be held at the Globe Theater, tying the Globe for the fourth most used venue in the promotion’s history.

With Battle of Los Angeles scheduled for a Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, this year will mark the first time that PWG has not held the entirety of the tournament on consecutive dates. The reason for the split dates was due to unavailability of the Globe Theater on September 21 due to another event. Holding the tournament on another date was not possible as there were no consecutive weekend dates available at the Globe Theater until December.

This will also be the first time that a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla event has been held on a Thursday.

The Battle of Los Angeles is PWG’s annual tournament that is traditionally held in the early fall. It has been held annually since 2005. The winner of the 24-wrestler tournament is given a match for the PWG World Championship (provided the champion does not win the tournament). Jeff Cobb won the 2018 edition and then successfully challenged Walter for the PWG World Championship.

No lineup or on-sale date for tickets has been announced for either event. Traditionally participants for Battle of Los Angeles begin to be announced in late June, however, this year’s tournament will be the latest start date for the tournament since 2009.