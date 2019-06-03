Rankings for May 2019

Rankings for May are in, and for the fourth time in 2019 Jake Atlas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jeff Cobb defeating Jonathan Gresham at PWG’s Mystery Vortex VI has been named May’s Southern California Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Jeff Cobb over Jonathan Gresham – PWG – May 10 [3]
  2. Brody King over Trent? and Jake Atlas – PWG – May 10 [1]
  3. Mercedes Martinez over Nicole Savoy – AWS – May 18 [1]
  4. Darby Allin over Joey Janela – PWG – May 10
  5. Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) – Bar Wrestling – May 30

Wrestlers

  1. Jake Atlas [4]
  2. Peter Avalon
  3. Darby Allin
  4. Heather Monroe [1]
  5. Watts
  6. Jungle Boy
  7. DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly)
  8. Tyler Bateman
  9. Taya Valkyrie
  10. Shotzi Blackheart
  11. Luchasaurus
  12. Mercedes Martinez
  13. Puma King
  14. Zoe Lucas
  15. Nicole Savoy
  16. Jeff Cobb
  17. Ray Rosas
  18. Jonathan Gresham
  19. Rey Horus
  20. David Arquette
  21. Joey Janela
  22. Andy Brown
  23. Willie Mack
  24. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
  25. Brody King
  26. Brandon Cutler
  27. Adrian Quest
  28. Trent?
  29. Tony Deppen
  30. Killer Kross
  31. Trey Miguel
  32. Joey Ryan
  33. Ryan Taylor
  34. Danny Limelight
  35. Suede Thompson
  36. Calder McColl
  37. Slice Boogie
  38. Priscilla Kelly
  39. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)
  40. Chris Bey
  41. Orange Cassidy
  42. Ruby Raze
  43. Fidel Bravo
  44. Vipress
  45. Blood Eagle

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.

