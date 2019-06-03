Rankings for May 2019

Rankings for May are in, and for the fourth time in 2019 Jake Atlas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jeff Cobb defeating Jonathan Gresham at PWG’s Mystery Vortex VI has been named May’s Southern California Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Jeff Cobb over Jonathan Gresham – PWG – May 10 [3] Brody King over Trent? and Jake Atlas – PWG – May 10 [1] Mercedes Martinez over Nicole Savoy – AWS – May 18 [1] Darby Allin over Joey Janela – PWG – May 10 Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) – Bar Wrestling – May 30

Wrestlers

Jake Atlas [4] Peter Avalon Darby Allin Heather Monroe [1] Watts Jungle Boy DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) Tyler Bateman Taya Valkyrie Shotzi Blackheart Luchasaurus Mercedes Martinez Puma King Zoe Lucas Nicole Savoy Jeff Cobb Ray Rosas Jonathan Gresham Rey Horus David Arquette Joey Janela Andy Brown Willie Mack Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) Brody King Brandon Cutler Adrian Quest Trent? Tony Deppen Killer Kross Trey Miguel Joey Ryan Ryan Taylor Danny Limelight Suede Thompson Calder McColl Slice Boogie Priscilla Kelly RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) Chris Bey Orange Cassidy Ruby Raze Fidel Bravo Vipress Blood Eagle

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.