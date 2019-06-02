Rouge Wrestling – 02 June 2019 – Results

John Hennigan defeated Simon Grimm and Rey Horus in the finals of a tournament to win the Rouge Wrestling Championship at Rouge Wrestling’s June 2nd event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Rouge Tournament Wrestling

Grand Prix

June 2, 2019

Club 1720

Los Angeles, CA

Simon Grimm over Bateman in round one of the Rouge Tournament.

Rey Horus over Brian Cage in round one of the Rouge Tournament.

John Henningan over Peter Avalon in round one of the Rouge Tournament.

Killer Kross over Super Panda in a strap match.

Vipress & Priscilla Kelly over Shotzi Blackheart & Ruby Raze to win the Rouge Tag Team Championship.

John Hennigan over Simon Grimm and Rey Horus to win the Rouge Tournament Wrestling Championship.