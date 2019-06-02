LLA – 02 June 2019 – Results

Jack Fancy defeated Vito Fratelli by DQ in a lumberjack match for the main event of LLA’s June 2nd event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Alliance

Las Tres Explosiones

June 2, 2019

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Faviano & Voodoo Master over Vulcan Jr. & Trigger Gonzales.

Los Sicarios (Atomic Andrew Evrist & Twisto) over The Golden Brothers (Jaguar De Oro & Alas De Oro) to retain he LLA Tag Team Championship.

Kayam over Malice.

Warhog over Dr. Kruger to retain the LLA Heavyweight Championship.

Jack Fancy over Vito Fratelliby DQ in a lumberjack match.