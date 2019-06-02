LLA – 02 June 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/02/2019

Lucha Libre Alliance
Las Tres Explosiones
June 2, 2019
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA

Faviano & Voodoo Master over Vulcan Jr. & Trigger Gonzales.

Los Sicarios (Atomic Andrew Evrist & Twisto) over The Golden Brothers (Jaguar De Oro & Alas De Oro) to retain he LLA Tag Team Championship.

Kayam over Malice.

Warhog over Dr. Kruger to retain the LLA Heavyweight Championship.

Jack Fancy over Vito Fratelliby DQ in a lumberjack match.

