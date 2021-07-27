LLA – 25 July 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 07/27/2021

Warhog, Flecha Fugaz, and El Primitivo defeated Black Metal, Friar Juan Roman, and Malice by DQ in the main event of LLA’s July 25 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results

Lucha Libre Alliance
July 25, 2021
Arena Florence
Los Angeles, CA

Commando over Red Eagle.

Volcan Sr. over Mr. California.

Hades & Commando over Jaguar de Oro & Maligno.

Kayam & Vito Fratelli over Johnny Starr & Atomic Andrew Evrist to retain the LLA Tag Team Titles.

Warhog, Flecha Fugaz, & El Primitivo over Black Metal, Friar Juan Roman, & Malice by DQ.

