LLA – 25 July 2021 – Results

Lucha Libre Alliance
July 25, 2021
Arena Florence
Los Angeles, CA
Commando over Red Eagle.
Volcan Sr. over Mr. California.
Hades & Commando over Jaguar de Oro & Maligno.
Kayam & Vito Fratelli over Johnny Starr & Atomic Andrew Evrist to retain the LLA Tag Team Titles.
Warhog, Flecha Fugaz, & El Primitivo over Black Metal, Friar Juan Roman, & Malice by DQ.
