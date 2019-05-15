LLA announces event for June 2nd in Los Angeles

Lucha Libre Alliance has announced its next event, Las Tres Explosiones, will be taking place on June 2, 2019, and will feature three matches that are advertised as the main event. There will also be an award ceremony to honor El Bengali.

Here is the press release from LLA:

The Lucha Libre Alliance (LLA) and its Commissioner Enigma De Oro are pleased to announce their next big event, Las Tres Explosions (The Three Explosions) taking place on Sunday, June 2, 6 pm bell time at Arena Florence in Los Angeles, CA. The event features THREE Big Main Events! “Vicious” Vito Fratelli takes on his former manager “Captain” Jack Fancy in a lumber jack match! Dr. Kruger challenges Warhog for the LLA Heavyweight Championship! And in a grudge match, Kayam of Los Chivos seeks to get revenge on Malice! Also on the card, the LLA Tag-Team Champions “Los Sicarios” (Atomic Andrew Evrist and Twisto) defend against Jaguar De Oro and Alas De Oro. “This promises to be the BIGGEST Lucha Libre event in Los Angeles this summer” Commissioner Enigma De Oro recently stated……”Its such a stacked card that it has three main events” he added. LLA will also continue their tradition of honoring a local Lucha Libre star from the past, with a special award for El Bengali. The Florence Arena is located at 132 E. Florence, Los Angeles, CA 90003. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets are available at the door or by calling (562) 896-3954. Bell time is 6pm.

Lucha Libre Alliance has held events at the Florence Arena in Los Angeles for a number of years. In 2016 the promotion gained some notoriety for having a wrestler impersonate Donald Trump and get beat up during a match.

