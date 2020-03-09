LLA – 08 March 2020 – Results

Warhog, Flecha Fugaz, and Romeo Cruz defeated Jack Fancy, Black Metal, and Venom in the main event of LLA’s March 8 event in Los Angeles, Ca. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Alliance

March 8, 2020

Arena Florence

Los Angeles, CA

Super Gabacho over Mr. California.

Romeo over Archimedes.

Alas de Oro, Chaz Herrera, & Pelon Roman over Los Sicarios & Imperio Jr.

Kayam & Vito Fratelli over Faviano & Jason Castro to retain the LLA Tag Team Championship.

Warhog, Flecha Fugaz, & Romeo Cruz over Jack Fancy, Black Metal, & Venom.