LLA – 08 March 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/09/2020

Warhog, Flecha Fugaz, and Romeo Cruz defeated Jack Fancy, Black Metal, and Venom in the main event of LLA’s March 8 event in Los Angeles, Ca. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Alliance
March 8, 2020
Arena Florence
Los Angeles, CA

Super Gabacho over Mr. California.

Romeo over Archimedes.

Alas de Oro, Chaz Herrera, & Pelon Roman over Los Sicarios & Imperio Jr.

Kayam & Vito Fratelli over Faviano & Jason Castro to retain the LLA Tag Team Championship.

Warhog, Flecha Fugaz, & Romeo Cruz over Jack Fancy, Black Metal, & Venom.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "LLA – 08 March 2020 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.