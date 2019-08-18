LLA – 18 August 2019 – Results

Warhog defeated Twisto and Andrew Evrist in a handicap match to win the LLA Heavyweight Championship in the main event of LLA’s August 18 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Alliance

August 18, 2019

Arena Florence

Los Angeles, CA

Guyvar over Montezuma.

Super Gabacho & Mr. Atomo over Vulcan & Vulcan Jr.

Barbie Boy & Ultimo Imperio Jr. over Johnny Star & Sergio Santana.

Black Metal, Hades & Blue Warrior over Kayam, Fletcha Fugaz & Baby Power In 2/3 falls.

Warhog over Twisto & Andrew Evrist (w/Jack Fancy) to win the LLA Heavyweight Championship.