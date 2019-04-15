LLA – 14 April 2019 – Results

Warhog, Vito Fratelli, and Kayam defeated Captain Jack Fancy, Dr. Kruger, and Pelón Román by DQ in the main event of LLA’s April 14th event in Los Angeles. Also on the show Andrew Evrist and& Twisto won the LLA Tag Team Championship. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Alliance

April 14, 2019

Arena Florence

Los Angeles, CA

Sexy Chino over X Falcon.

Volcan Sr. over Guyvar.

King Faviano & Voodoo Master over Trigger Gonzalez & Volcan Jr.

Andrew Evrist & Twisto over Venom & Malice to win the LLA Tag Team Championship.

Warhog, Vito Fratelli, & Kayam over Captain Jack Fancy, Dr. Kruger, & Pelón Román by DQ.