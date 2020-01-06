LLA – 05 January 2020 – Results

Malice, Poder Infernal, and Black Metal versus Piloto Nuclear, Warhog, and Anthony Idol went to a no-contest in the main event of LLA’s January 5 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Alliance

January 5, 2020

Arena Florence

Los Angeles, CA

Aguilar Rojas over Commando 1.

Mr. California over Guyver and Super Gabacho in a triple threat.

Super Nacho & Jaguar de Oro over Maligno & Eragon.

Kayam & Vito Fratelli over Los Sicaros Twisto & Andrew Evrist to win the LLA Tag Team Championship.

Malice, Poder Infernal, & Black Metal vs. Piloto Nuclear, Warhog, & Anthony Idol goes to a no-contest.