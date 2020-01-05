Nominees announced for the 2019 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award

The nominations for the 2019 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award have been announced. This award honors the top male wrestler in Southern California for the year. The award was first given in 1999, with eventual Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer Cincinnati Red as the first recipient. Brody King was last year’s winner.

Fifteen different wrestlers have won the Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award in the twenty years since its inception. Tyler Bateman is the only prior winner of the award to be nominated for 2019. Returning to the ballot for 2019 are Andy Brown, Brian Cage, and Ray Rosas. Joining them on the ballot are first-time nominees Jake Atlas and Watts.

The nominees for the 2019 Southern California Wrestler of the Year are:

Andy Brown

Brian Cage

Jake Atlas

Ray Rosas

Tyler Bateman

Watts

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 19, 2020.

Previous winners:

Southern California Wrestler of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 22, 2020.