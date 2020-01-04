Santino Bros. – 04 January 2020 – Results

Jake Atlas defeated Joey “Kaos” Munoz in the main event of the January 4, 2020 Santino Bros. event, At Last. Click for full results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

At Last

January 4, 2020

Leo P. Turner Hall

Cudahy, CA

Rey Romero Jr. over Robbie Phoenix via DQ. [1’41]



Ruby Raze won a battle royal. [9’49]



Dom Kubrick over Viva Van. [8’34]



Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star). [13’20]



Heather Monroe over Andy Brown. [9’45]



Douglas James over Matt Vandagriff, Eli Everfly, and Lucas Riley in a Santino’s Warfare match to become the number one contender for the Santino Bros Championship. [16’03]



Ray Rosas over Slice Boogie to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship. [15’15]



Jake Atlas over Joey “Kaos” Munoz. [20’22]