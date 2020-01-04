MWF – 04 January 2020 – Results

Kiss III, Super Kendo, and Shadow King defeated Punisher, Super Machina, and Principe Indu Jr. in the main event of MWF’s January 4 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
Mexican Wrestling Federation
January 4, 2020
Hollenbeck Youth Center
Los Angeles, CA
Super Gabacho over Auguilar Rojas.
Mr. California over Ray Volcano Sr.
Vito Fratelli over Commando 1.
Rayo De Plata & Commando 2 over Malice & Remington.
Kiss III , Super Kendo & Shadow King over Punisher, Super Machina & Principe Indu Jr.
