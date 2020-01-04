Rankings for December 2019

01/04/2020

In the final rankings of the year and the decade, Andy Brown has been named December’s Southern California Wrestler of the Month. David Starr defeating Jonathan Gresham at the December 20 PWG show has been named Match of the Month. Click for the full December rankings.

Matches

  1. Jonathan Gresham over David Starr – PWG – December 20 [2]
  2. Bandido over Jeff Cobb – PWG – December 20 [2]
  3. Jesse James over Slice Boogie – Ground Zero – December 7 [1]
  4. David Starr over JD Drake – PWG – December 20
  5. Eli Everfly over Douglas James – Bar Wrestling – December 31

Wrestlers

  1. Andy Brown [2]
  2. David Starr [2]
  3. Ray Rosas
  4. Douglas James
  5. Eli Everfly
  6. Brian Cage [1]
  7. Dom Kubrick
  8. Jake Atlas
  9. Jonathan Gresham
  10. Bandido
  11. Jeff Cobb
  12. Chris Bey
  13. Heather Monroe
  14. JD Drake
  15. Miranda Alize
  16. Jesse James
  17. Adrian Quest
  18. Taya Valkyrie
  19. Slice Boogie
  20. Joey Ryan
  21. El Phantasmo
  22. Orange Cassidy
  23. Ruby Raze
  24. Russ Taylor
  25. Watts
  26. Lucas Riley
  27. Matt Vandagriff
  28. Tito Escondido
  29. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  30. B-Boy
  31. Taiji Ishimori
  32. Chris Dickinson
  33. Tony Deppen
  34. Ren Narita
  35. Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano
  36. Mick Moretti
  37. Hunter Freeman
  38. Clark Connors
  39. Angel Garza
  40. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

