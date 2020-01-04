Rankings for December 2019

In the final rankings of the year and the decade, Andy Brown has been named December’s Southern California Wrestler of the Month. David Starr defeating Jonathan Gresham at the December 20 PWG show has been named Match of the Month. Click for the full December rankings.

Matches

Jonathan Gresham over David Starr – PWG – December 20 [2] Bandido over Jeff Cobb – PWG – December 20 [2] Jesse James over Slice Boogie – Ground Zero – December 7 [1] David Starr over JD Drake – PWG – December 20 Eli Everfly over Douglas James – Bar Wrestling – December 31

Wrestlers

Andy Brown [2] David Starr [2] Ray Rosas Douglas James Eli Everfly Brian Cage [1] Dom Kubrick Jake Atlas Jonathan Gresham Bandido Jeff Cobb Chris Bey Heather Monroe JD Drake Miranda Alize Jesse James Adrian Quest Taya Valkyrie Slice Boogie Joey Ryan El Phantasmo Orange Cassidy Ruby Raze Russ Taylor Watts Lucas Riley Matt Vandagriff Tito Escondido Yoshinobu Kanemaru B-Boy Taiji Ishimori Chris Dickinson Tony Deppen Ren Narita Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano Mick Moretti Hunter Freeman Clark Connors Angel Garza RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.