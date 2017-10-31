Santino Bros. – 31 October 2017 – Live Results

Live coverage from tonight’s Santino Bros. “Night of the Human Death Match” in Downey, CA. Click for the latest updates.

Santino Bros.

Night of the Human Death Match

October 31, 2017

Elks Lodge #2020

Downey, CA

Pre-Show Match

Alonzo Alvarez over Vandergriff, Chris Bey, Koto Hiro, and Dominic Kubrick

Heather Monroe over Suede Thompson

Robbie Phoenix over Jake Atlas

Tyler Bateman over Ruby Raze in a loser leaves Santino Bros. match is underway

Brody King vs. Willie Mack for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight title

Cane-assisted Full Nelson Suplex leads to a pinfall for Robbie in a very stiff match.@socaluncensored @SantinoBros pic.twitter.com/RBuuW0ZbFW — Chad #TheChaosColumn (@ChaosNOrder626) November 1, 2017