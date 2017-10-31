Santino Bros. – 31 October 2017 – Live Results

Live coverage from tonight’s Santino Bros. “Night of the Human Death Match” in Downey, CA. Click for the latest updates.
Santino Bros.
Night of the Human Death Match
October 31, 2017
Elks Lodge #2020
Downey, CA
Pre-Show Match
Alonzo Alvarez over Vandergriff, Chris Bey, Koto Hiro, and Dominic Kubrick
Heather Monroe over Suede Thompson
Robbie Phoenix over Jake Atlas
Tyler Bateman over Ruby Raze in a loser leaves Santino Bros. match is underway
Brody King vs. Willie Mack for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight title
Cane-assisted Full Nelson Suplex leads to a pinfall for Robbie in a very stiff match.@socaluncensored @SantinoBros pic.twitter.com/RBuuW0ZbFW
— Chad #TheChaosColumn (@ChaosNOrder626) November 1, 2017
