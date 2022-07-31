Santino Bros. – 30 July 2022 – Results

Kaos won the 2022 LA Rumble in the main event of the July 30 Santino Bros. event in Cudahy, CA. Also on the show Slice Boogie became the new Santino Bros. Heavyweight Champion. Click for full results from the event.

Santino Bros.
LA Rumble
July 30, 2022
Clara Sports Park
Cudahy, CA

Che Cabrera over Dom Kubrick.

Cameron Gates over Lucas Riley in two-out-of-three falls match to retain the Santino Bros. Inner City Championship.

B-Boy over Kidd Bandit.

Slice Boogie over Ray Rosas and Bateman to win the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship.

Kaos won the 2022 LA Rumble.

