Santino Bros – 02 February 2018 – Quick Results

Douglas James defeated Tyler Bateman via DQ in the main event of the Santino Bros’ No Rest for the Wicked on February 2 in Bell Gardens. Click for full results.

Santino Bros.

No Rest for the Wicked

February 2, 2018

Santino Bros. Dojo

Bell Gardens, CA

Jake Atlas over Vandagriff

Dominick Kubrick over Alonzo Alvarez

Robby Phoenix vs. Lucas Riley vs. Koto Hiro went to a no-contest when Jake Atlas interfered.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom)

Douglas James over Tyler Bateman by DQ to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Championship.

-Post match Ruby Raze challenges Bateman to a Three Stages of Hell match

Credit: Shawn Scoville