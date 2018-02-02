EWF – 02 February 2018 – Quick Results

Super Beetle defeated Ty Ray in a Loser Leaves EWF match for the main event of EWF’s February 2 show in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

February 2, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Dicky Mayer over Akiyori Takizawa by submission. [11’06]

Maritza Janett over Allie Parker. [4’29]

Jorel Nelson & Davion Foreman over H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) to retain the EWF Tag Team Titles. [15’05]

Broomstick (Andy Brown) over Fidel Bravo by DQ. Fidel Bravo retains the EWF Heavyweight title. [11’09]

Adrian Quest over Shunsuke Sayama. [9’45]

Super Beetle over Ty Ray in a tables match. Ty Ray must leave EWF. [16’43]