SoCal News & Notes 02/01/2018

In today’s update we have the latest on New Japan in Long Beach, CWFH in China, AWS, Maverick Pro, SoCal Pro, Baja Stars, and more. Click for today’s News & Notes.

—

Tickets for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved on March 25 in Long Beach went on sale on January 29. All of the tickets that were available online sold out in less than 30 minutes despite lots of reports of problems with the ticket site. On January 31 additional bleacher tickets were made available, but only through the box office. The first people to go to or call the box office after the additional tickets went on sale were able to purchase them without any issue, but the box office quickly realized based on the amount of calls that demand was going to outpace supply and started adding names to a waiting list until they figured out how many tickets would be available. Later in the day some people on the waiting list began getting contacted with the option to purchase tickets.

Additional tickets were set aside for the Japanese market for fans traveling to the show from Japan. These tickets will be first made available to members of the New Japan Fan Club. It is possible, though I’m told unlikely, that if all of those tickets are not sold they could be made available to the public at a later date.

The Walter Pyramid is being setup to hold around 5,300 for Strong Style Evolved, and approximately 5,000 tickets have already been sold. The speed of the tickets being sold is a great sign for the strength of the New Japan brand, as a full lineup has not been announced and this will be their third show in the Los Angeles area in less than a year.

Strong Style Evolved is scheduled to air live in the United States on AXS TV. It will then be available later on New Japan World, much like night one of last year’s New Japan shows in Long Beach.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s February 3, 2018 show in Shanghai, China that was announced a few weeks ago isn’t happening. The promotion is blaming visa issues and is stating that show has been pushed back until April 14.

—

AWS has announced that the main event of their 16th anniversary show on March 24 in South Gate will be Tyler Bateman defending the AWS Heavyweight title against Jeff Cobb.

—

Maverick Pro will be running on April 14 in Los Angeles and has announced the Ugly Duckings will be making their Southern California debuts on the show. The promotion will also be running on February 24 and March 31.

—

SoCal Pro has announced three matches for its February 10 show in San Marcos. Ricky Mandel will defend the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title against SoCal Crazy, Ju Dizz will face Ray Rosas, and Mikey O’Shea will challenge Destro for the Golden State title.

—

Andy Brown has been added to the February 16 Venue Wrestling Entertainment show in Brawley.

—

Douglas James and Danny Limelight will be on the February 16 The Crash show in Tijuana. They will be in a triple-threat mixed tag match with Douglas James teaming with Diosa Atenea and Danny Limelight teaming with Lady Flamer. The third team is made up of Lacey Lane and Black Danger.

—

Baja Stars USA added dates on March 17 and April 22.

—

Former WWE Divas Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly), Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria), and Torrie Wilson will be appearing at Frank & Sons in City of Industry on February 24 for autograph signings. Lisa Marie Varon will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Torrie Wilson from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Barbie Blank from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Torrie Wilson and Barbie Blank are charging $40 for autographs, $40 for a photo-op, and $60 for a combo. Lisa Marie Varon is charging $20, $20, and $30.

—

WWE World Champion AJ Styles will be signing autographs in Los Angeles at the Cricket Wireless store at 5857 South Central Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.on February 27.

—

Super Awesome Showdown, which describes itself as cosplay meets Hulk Hogan in outer space, will be running at Tango Del Rey in San Diego on Saturday, February 17.

—

This week’s events:

2/2:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in Covina, CA

Santino Bros. Wrestling presents No Rest for the Wicked in Bell Gardens, CA

2/3:

OWA in Imperial Beach, CA

RIW in Inglewood, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in Baldwin Park, CA

Ground Zero: Phase 2 in Imperial Beach, CA

2/4:

Benefit event in Oxnard, CA