EWF – 12 January 2019 – Results

Empire Wrestling Federation

January 12, 2019

Our Lady of the Valley Church

Hemet, CA

The Stranger over Honest John.

The Golden Boy over Archimedes.

Highlander Calder McColl over Davion Foreman.

MexiMachos over Ty Ray & Dr. Kruger.

Richie Slade over Alonzo Alvarez.

Andy Brown over Saint Synclair by submission.

Rico Dynamite over Super Beetle to retain the EWF American Championship.