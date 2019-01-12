SoCal Pro – 12 January 2019 – Results

Lil’ Cholo defeated Mike Camden and Ju Dizz to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship in the main event of SoCal Pro’s January 12th show in Vista. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro Wrestling

New Year’s Retribution

January 12, 2019

Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Vista, CA

Eddie Islas over Ryan Walker via schoolboy. [4’32]

Dirty Doug over Dicky Mayer via small package in a non-title match. [9’54]

Tanner Black over Nick Lovin. [4’33]

Fidel Bravo over Hunter Freeman when Bravo used a foreign object when the ref was distracted. [9’13]

Anthony Idol over Usagi in a tables match. [11’28]

Ryan Kidd & Jordan Cruz over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) to win the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship. [8’55]

Lil’ Cholo over Mike Camden and Ju Dizz to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship. [18’28]