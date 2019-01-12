EWF – 11 January 2019 – Quick Results

Richie Slade defeated Andy Brown by DQ in the main event of EWF’s January 11 event in Covina when Adrian Quest attacked Slade. Also on the show Mariachi Loco retained the EWF Heavyweight Championship against Ty Ray. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

January 11, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Jordan Clearwater over Che Cabrera.

Los Meximachos over Honest Jon & Archimedes.

Jesse James over Phoenix Star.

Rico Dynamite over Anthony Idol to retain the EWF American Championship.

Super Beetle vs. Andy Brown went to a no-contest.

Mariachi Loco over Ty Ray to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Richie Slade over Andy Brown by DQ when Adrian Quest attacked Slade.