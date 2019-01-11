MPW – 11 January 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Andrew 01/11/2019

Ray Rosas defeated Brendan Divine in the main event of Millennium Pro Wrestling’s event in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
January 11th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Frank Frank defeated Max X to retain the MPW National Championship

Dr.Phil Goode defeated B-Minus

The Millennials (Danny Divine & Daniel Moon) defeated No Mercy (Chuck Mercer & Master Flame)

Caleb Perez & Great Zumba defeated Max X & Bulletproof to retain the MPW Tag Team Titles.

Ray Rosas defeated Brendan Divine via disqualification.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Andrew
Sup

Be the first to comment on "MPW – 11 January 2019 – Quick Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.