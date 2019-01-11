MPW – 11 January 2019 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Brendan Divine in the main event of Millennium Pro Wrestling’s event in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
January 11th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Frank Frank defeated Max X to retain the MPW National Championship
Dr.Phil Goode defeated B-Minus
The Millennials (Danny Divine & Daniel Moon) defeated No Mercy (Chuck Mercer & Master Flame)
Caleb Perez & Great Zumba defeated Max X & Bulletproof to retain the MPW Tag Team Titles.
Ray Rosas defeated Brendan Divine via disqualification.
