EWF – 05 July 2019 – Results

Mariachi Loco defeated Rico Dynamite to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship at EWF’s July 5th event in Covina, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

July 6, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Black Metal over Romeo Cruz.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Honesty is the Best Policy (Honest John & Archimedes) to win the EWF Tag Team Championship.

Rico Dynamite over Daniel Moon, Super Beetle, Andrew Evrist, and SoCal Crazy in a ladder match.

Jordan Clearwater over Richie Slade and Ty Ray to retain the EWF American Championship.

Mariachi Loco over Anthony Idol to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Mariachi Loco over Rico Dynamite to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.