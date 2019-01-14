AJ Agazarm to make professional MMA debut at Bellator 214

Standout Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor and former D1 wrestler out of Ohio State AJ Agazarm will be making his professional MMA debut at Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader on January 26th in Inglewood, CA.

As originally reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Agazarm will make his debut against Louisiana native Jesse Roberts, who will also be making his professional MMA debut at Bellator 214. Roberts will enter this fight with an amateur record of 5-2. His most recent fight took place on May 12th, 2018, where he defeated AJ Fletcher by decision.

Agazarm and Roberts’ fight at Bellator 214 will be contested at a 160-pound catchweight.

A.J. Agazarm, the Ohio State wrestler turned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, will make his MMA debut at Bellator 214 on Jan. 26 in Inglewood, Calif, according to multiple sources. Agazarm will meet Jesse Roberts (0-0, 3-1 amateur) in a 160-pound catchweight fight, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 14, 2019

Agazarm’s list of accomplishments in Jiu-Jitsu includes the 2014 IBJJF World No-Gi Championship, the IBJJF 2013 IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship, and the 2013 IBJJF Brazilian National No-Gi Championship. Agazarm has also competed at several high-level grappling events held by promotions such as Polaris Pro Grappling, Fight 2 Win Pro, and KASAI Pro.

AJ Agazarm has also been one of the more controversial and outspoken competitors on the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu circuit. Throughout his career, Agazarm had been involved in various incidents with multiple figures in the grappling world.

At Polaris 3 on April 2nd, 2018, Agazarm faced MMA star Jake Shields in a controversial match that saw multiple illegal strikes and eye gouges. After the match, Shields slapped Agazarm after Agazarm shoved Shields for refusing to accept his handshake. The animosity carried over into 2017. After his match at Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground, Shields called out Agazarm and attempted to slap Agazarm after he entered the cage.

At KASAI Pro 2 on April 2018, Agazarm made headlines when he insulted UFC commentator Joe Rogan and 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu founder Eddie Bravo. Agazarm’s words went on to spark a rivalry with 10th Planet’s Geo Martinez. Agazarm was slated to face Martinez in a match later that year, but the bout was called off because of an injury to Martinez.

In 2017, Agazarm appeared in a video with YouTube personality and former Disney Channel star Jake Paul where the two took part in an exhibition bout.

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader is currently scheduled to feature the following:

Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals – Bellator Heavyweight Championship Bout

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader

Aaron Pico s. Henry Corrales

Jake Hager (Jack Swagger/Jake Strong in his professional MMA debut) vs. J.W. Kiser

Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas

Mike Segura vs. Richard LeRoy

Jorge Juarez vs. David Pacheco

Tyler Beneke vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Jesse Merrit vs. Thor Skancke

Sean Johnson vs. Art Rivas

Desmond Torres vs. Steve Ramirez

A.J. Agazarm vs. Jesse Roberts

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader takes place January 26th, 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Bellator 214’s main card airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN at 6:00 PM PST.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.