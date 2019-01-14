ACH to replace Flip Gordon at PWG Hand of Doom on Friday

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced tonight that Flip Gordon will be unable to perform at Hand of Doom on Friday in Los Angeles, CA. Taking his place against Bandido will be ACH.

Due to an injury, Flip Gordon will not be at Hand of Doom. ACH returns to PWG to take on Bandido! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) January 15, 2019

The news comes after Flip Gordon was injured during a match with Tracy Williams at Ring of Honor’s Honor Reigns Supreme event last night in Concord, NC. Gordon appeared to have injured his knee while performing a running dropkick. The match continued for a few moments before it was stopped after Gordon rolled out of the ring in pain.

Ring of Honor General Manager Greg Gilleland told POST Wrestling that Gordon, along with Chris Sabin, suffered an injury at the event. It is unknown how severe both injuries are at the moment.

"The severity for each injury will not be known until further tests are concluded, but we wish them a speedy recovery and hope they can return to the ROH ring soon.” 2/2 — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 14, 2019

ACH will be making his first appearance in a PWG ring since Mystery Vortex IV on December 16th, 2016 in a match against Trevor Lee. Since then, ACH has appeared on several in SoCal outside of PWG, including NJPW’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach on September 30th, 2018 and the Lion’s Break Project 1 events in Anaheim on November 10th & 11th, 2018.

ACH has a message for the people pic.twitter.com/9u7CprUFZX — Brody King (@Brodyxking) January 15, 2019

ACH’s appearance at PWG Hand of Doom could also possibly be his last, as it has been reported that he has signed with WWE.

PWG’s Hand of Doom is also set to feature Trevor Lee’s final appearance in the promotion. At CWF Mid-Atlantic’s event in Gibsonville, NC on Saturday night, Lee announced that he officially signed a contract with WWE. Lee is currently scheduled to challenge Jeff Cobb for the PWG World Championship in the main event on Friday at Hand of Doom.

Great night of wrestling @cwfmidatlantic New Years Knockout! Congrats to @TLee910 on signing with the @WWE pic.twitter.com/69hDYr08Pg — Michael R. Murray (@MadBadMurray) January 13, 2019

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Hand of Doom is also scheduled to feature the following:

PWG World Tag Team Championship Match

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) (c) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Robbie Eagles

DJ Z vs. Puma King

LAX (Ortiz & Santana) vs. Rey Horus & Laredo Kid

Jungle Boy vs. Brody King.

Tickets for PWG’s Hand of Doom are currently available at PWG’s official website.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.