PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete – 20 December 2019 – Results

Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb ton win the PWG World Championship at PWG’s Makings of a Varsity Athlete on December 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

The Makings of a Varsity Athlete

December 20, 2019

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Orange Cassidy over Tony Deppen via rollup. [14’22]

Mick Moretti over Paris DeSilva via submission. [17’12]

David Starr over JD Drake via lariat. [12’34]

Blake Christian over Jake Atlas. [11’07]

Aramis & Rey Horus over The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) by rollup in a non-title match. [16’12]

Jonathan Gresham over David Starr via ref stoppage. [12’19]

Bandido over Jeff Cobb via 21plex to win the PWG World Championship. [16’51]