Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb ton win the PWG World Championship at PWG’s Makings of a Varsity Athlete on December 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
The Makings of a Varsity Athlete
December 20, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Orange Cassidy over Tony Deppen via rollup. [14’22]
Mick Moretti over Paris DeSilva via submission. [17’12]
David Starr over JD Drake via lariat. [12’34]
Blake Christian over Jake Atlas. [11’07]
Aramis & Rey Horus over The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) by rollup in a non-title match. [16’12]
Jonathan Gresham over David Starr via ref stoppage. [12’19]
Bandido over Jeff Cobb via 21plex to win the PWG World Championship. [16’51]
Be the first to comment on "PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete – 20 December 2019 – Results"