PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete – 20 December 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 12/20/2019

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
The Makings of a Varsity Athlete
December 20, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Orange Cassidy over Tony Deppen via rollup. [14’22]

Mick Moretti over Paris DeSilva via submission. [17’12]

David Starr over JD Drake via lariat. [12’34]

Blake Christian over Jake Atlas. [11’07]

Aramis & Rey Horus over The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) by rollup in a non-title match. [16’12]

Jonathan Gresham over David Starr via ref stoppage. [12’19]

Bandido over Jeff Cobb via 21plex to win the PWG World Championship. [16’51]

