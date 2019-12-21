MPW – 20 December 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 12/21/2019

Diego Valens defeated Jax Cannon to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s December 20 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
December 20, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Barbie Boi over Dr. Phil Goode via DQ.

Hydie, Vinny Wasco, Frankie Frank, & Miggy Rose each got presents in the Naughty or Nice Scramble.

Luchasaurus over Super Panda.

Ray Rosas over Ryan Morals.

Diego Valens over Jax Cannon to retain the MPW Championship.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "MPW – 20 December 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.