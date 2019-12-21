MPW – 20 December 2019 – Results

Diego Valens defeated Jax Cannon to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s December 20 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

December 20, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Barbie Boi over Dr. Phil Goode via DQ.

Hydie, Vinny Wasco, Frankie Frank, & Miggy Rose each got presents in the Naughty or Nice Scramble.

Luchasaurus over Super Panda.

Ray Rosas over Ryan Morals.

Diego Valens over Jax Cannon to retain the MPW Championship.