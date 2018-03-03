MPW – 03 March 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Danny Divine in the finals of the first Millennium Cup Series for the main event of MPW’s Slammin’ Saturday Night on March 3. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Slammin’ Saturday Night

March 3, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Brendan Divine over B-Minus and Frankie Frank in a triple-threat match.

Figgy & The Sweetfish (Auntie Hydie & Dr. Phil Goode) over Divinty (Duke Bennett & Jimi Mayhem).

Master Flame over Malkor.

H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Pinky Santino) over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Andrew Evrist to retain the MPW Tag-Team titles.

Ray Rosas over Peter Avalon to retain the MPW Heavyweight title.

Millennium Cup Series – Finals

Daniel Moon over Danny Divine.