MPW – 16 February 2018 – Quick Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
February 16, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Bulletproof over Master Flame
Snypes over Auntie Hydie
Divinity (Jimi Mayhem & Duke Bennett) over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Drew Evrist
Great Zumba over Malkor
Frankie Frank over Luchasaurus
Ray Rosas over Jacob Tarasso to retain the MPW Heavyweight title
