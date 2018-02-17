Navigation

MPW – 16 February 2018 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Jacob Tarasso to retain the MPW Heavyweight title in the main event of MPW’s February 16 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
February 16, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Bulletproof over Master Flame

Snypes over Auntie Hydie

Divinity (Jimi Mayhem & Duke Bennett) over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Drew Evrist

Great Zumba over Malkor

Frankie Frank over Luchasaurus

Ray Rosas over Jacob Tarasso to retain the MPW Heavyweight title

