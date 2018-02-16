PWG “Neon Knights” – 16 February 2018 – Results

Chuck Taylor defeated Trent? in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Neon Knights on February 16 in Reseda, CA. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Neon Knights

February 16, 2018

American Legion #308

Reseda, CA

Adam Brooks over Brody King via senton bomb. [11’36]

Dalton Castle over Joey Janela via bang-a-rang. [21’46]

Travis Banks over David Starr via second rope Kiwi Crusher. [10’20]

Zack Sabre Jr. over Flip Gordon via submission. [15’33]

Keith Lee over Matt Riddle via Ground Zero. [18’27]

Chuck Taylor over Trent? to retain the PWG World Championship. [25’25]