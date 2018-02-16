First Round Matches Announced for the Sixth AWS Women’s Tournament

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced the first round matches for their AWS Women’s Tournament taking place on June 30, 2018 in South Gate, CA. The AWS Women’s Tournament, which has come to be considered by many the premier women’s wrestling tournament on the West Coast, will consist of eight women and will have a single elimination format.

The first announced match is Willow Nightingale facing Jordynne Grace. Willow Nightingale will be making her second appearance in AWS, having previously appeared in December 2017. This will be Jordynne Grace’s third AWS appearance and her second straight appearance in the AWS Women’s Tournament. In last year’s tournament, Grace lost to eventual winner Ruby Raze in the first round.

In the second announced match, Nicole Matthews will be facing AWS regular, Shotzi Blackheart. This will be the AWS debut for Matthews, who made her Southern California debut at last month’s Quintessential Pro show in Baldwin Park. Shotzi Blackheart is the AWS veteran of the tournament, as she will be making her fifteenth appearance in the promotion. Blackheart also competed in last year’s AWS Women’s Tournament, losing in the first round to Renee Michelle.

The third opening round match to be announced was Miranda versus Aerial Monroe. This will be the AWS debut for Miranda, who wrestles out of Texas and is currently on tour with Stardom in Japan. Miranda also took part in WWE’s Mae young Classic in July 2017, losing to Rhea Ripley in the first round. Aerial Monroe will be making her second AWS appearance, having previously appeared in December 2017, where she won a battle royal.

The final first round match will see two wrestlers from Australia meet up, when Madison Eagles takes on Shazza McKenzie. It will be the AWS debut for both wrestlers. Madison Eagles is a two-time Shimmer champion and has the third longest single reign and longest combined reigns in the promotion’s history. Shazza McKenzie is the current Heart of Shimmer champion, which she won from former AWS Women’s champion, Nicole Savoy.

Also set to appear on the show in non-tournament matches are Mia Yim, Rosemary, Ruby Raze, Delilah Doom, and Nicole Savoy. The traditional five women versus five men match will also be taking place.

The AWS Women’s Tournament was first held in 2009 with the purpose to crown an inaugural AWS Women’s champion. Candice LeRae won the inaugural tournament when she defeated Erica D’Erico and Morgan in the finals. With the success of the first tournament, it was held again the next year, with Candice LeRae once again winning the tournament. Candice LeRae would go on to win the third edition in 2013 as well. Christina Von Eerie won the fourth tournament in 2014 and Ruby Raze won the fifth tournament in 2017.

The sixth AWS Women’s Tournament will be taking place at the American Legion post 335 in South Gate, CA. Currently only front row VIP packages are on sale, with general ticket sales starting on March 1. The event will also be a part of the third AWS and RISE double-shot weekend, with RISE holding their event, Outback, the night before on June 29.