Kris Wolf scheduled to defend the AWS Women’s title against Miranda in Yokohama, Japan

World Wonder Ring Stardom announced on December 30, 2017 (December 29 PST) that Kris Wolf would be defending the AWS Women’s title against Miranda at their January 13, 2018 show in Yokohama, Japan. This will be Kris Wolf’s second defense of the AWS title since winning it on December 2, 2017.

Kris Wolf ended Nicole Savoy’s 434 day reign as the AWS Women’s champion at the December 2, 2017 Alternative Wrestling Show event, Again No Presents for Christmas: Final Battle. She made her first defense on December 22, 2017 at Stardom’s show in Osaka, Japan against Scarlett Bordeaux. Kris Wolf won that match in 9 minutes and 20 seconds with double knees from the top rope.

Miranda Ilissa was trained by WW Hall of Famer Booker T. She then made her in-ring debut in July 2014 for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in Houston, Texas. Miranda then participated in WWE’s Mae Young Classic this past July under the name Miranda Salinas, where she was defeated in the first round by Rhea Ripley. After appearing in the Mae Young Classic she made her debuts for Sabotage, RISE, and Shimmer. She has not previously wrestled for AWS or in Southern California. This will be her first tour of Japan as well.

The January 13, 2018 match between Kris Wolf and Miranda will also mark the fourth time the AWS Women’s title has been defended outside of the promotion, and the third time it has been defended outside of the United States. Aside from Kris Wolf’s title defense last month in Osaka, it was first defended outside of AWS on October 11, 2009 when Christina Von Eerie successfully defended the title against Thunderkitty at an IWL show in Rowland Heights, CA. The title was next defended outside of the promotion, and in Japan for the first time, on July 19, 2015 when Hudson Envy defeated Cheerleader Melissa to retain the title at a Stardom event in Osaka, Japan.

Stardom’s January 13, 2018 event will be taking place at Yokohama Radiant Hall in Yokohama, Japan at 1:00 p.m. Japan time. The match will be available later on the promotion’s Stardom World streaming service.