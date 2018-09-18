AWS Announces Event Dates for 2019 and Annual Passes

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced its scheduled event dates for 2019. AWS has six events scheduled at American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA, highlighted by the promotion’s third Ladies Night event on May 18. AWS promoter Bart Kapitzke also announced a season pass for 2019 that will include front row tickets for all 2019 events.

In 2019 AWS will be holding events on January 26, March 23, May 18, July 27, September 21, and November 30.

While AWS has not announced many details for the events, we can confirm along with the announced Ladies Night event in May, the March 23 event will be celebrating the promotion’s seventeenth anniversary.

For 2019, AWS will be selling full and half year passes to their events. The full year pass will include front row tickets to all six events, any free items offered to front row ticket holders, and you can select the same seat for the entire year. The half year passes are available for the first three events or the last three events. The passes will cost $240.00 for a full year and $120.00 for a half year and will be on sale until January 1, 2019. PCW Ultra was the first Southern California pro-wrestling promotion to offer annual passes when they made them available for 2018.

In addition to the announced 2019 dates, AWS has two more scheduled events this year. On September 22 they will be holding Yay Wrestling!!, featuring Douglas James challenging Ray Rosas for the AWS Lightweight Title in a two out of three falls match for the main event. Also appearing on September 22 are Shotzi Blackheart, Kiera Hogan, Cheerleader Melissa, True Grit, Ruby Raze, Peter Avalon, B-Boy, Andy Brown, Vanessa Kraven, Barbi Hayden, Leva Bates, and Delilah Doom among others.

On October 20, AWS presents It’s Halloween Time. That event will feature Tyler Bateman defending the AWS Heavyweight Championship against Lil’ Cholo in the main event. Also scheduled for October 20 are Priscilla Kelly, Christina Von Eerie, Rebel, Jordynne Grace, and Bad Dude Tito Escondido among others.

Ticket prices for the remaining 2018 events are $50.00 for front row (front row is sold out for September 22), $35.00 for second row, and $25.00 for general admission ($15.00 for children under 13), with all ticket prices going up by $5.00 on the day of the event. Tickets and 2019 passes can be purchased in advance by PayPal at paypal.me/awspromotions.