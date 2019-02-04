AWS announces lineup for 17th anniversary event on March 23

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced the lineup for their seventeenth-anniversary show on March 23, 2019, in South Gate, CA. The show will feature three title defenses including Mercedes Martinez’ first defense of the AWS Championship.

On March 23, 2002, AWS held the first show in its history, which was a joint show with FMLL, at Frank & Sons Collectables Show in City of Industry, CA. The first match in AWS history was The Hardkore Kidd (Aaron Aguilera) defeating King Jackal. The rest of the show saw B-Boy defeat Lil’ Cholo; Profeta and Dr. Muerte defeat Principe Unlimited and Acero Dorado; Essa Rios defeat Piloto Sucida; and the main event where La Parka and Shocker defeated Super Boy and Capitan Oro.

The main event for the AWS seventeenth-anniversary show will be Mercedes Martinez making her first defense of the AWS Heavyweight Championship against former champion B-Boy. Martinez won the title from Tyler Bateman at AWS’ Break Time is Over on January 26, becoming the first women to hold the AWS Heavyweight Championship and third female in Southern California pro-wrestling history to hold a promotion’s highest championship. B-Boy previously held the AWS Heavyweight Championship from October 13, 2013, until March 21, 2015, and is one of two wrestlers on the card that also wrestled on the first AWS show.

Cheerleader Melissa will be making her third defense of the AWS Women’s Championship on March 23, when she faces Ivelisse, who will be making her second appearance in AWS. Ivelisse last wrestled in AWS in January 2018, in a losing effort against Shotzi Blackheart. Cheerleader Melissa has never been pinned in AWS and her only two defeats in the promotion came by DQ against Hudson Envy.

PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) are the current longest reigning champions in AWS, having held the AWS Tag Team Championship since December 2, 2017. They will be defending the titles against the 2017 Southern California Tag Team of the Year True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) at the seventeenth anniversary show. This will be their fifth title defense.

Jungle Boy will be making his first AWS appearance in nearly ten years when he faces Royce Isaacs and Andy Brown in a triple threat match. Jungle Boy previously wrestled at AWS at the age of eleven on June 20, 2009, as Johnny Drake when he teamed with Nikki the New York Knockout in a losing effort against Angel and Amanda (Mariah Moreno).

The show will also include a tag-team match between Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend) versus The Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo and Mariachi Loco); a eight-man tag featuring Tyler Bateman, Funnybone, 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick, and Jake Atlas against Mike Camden, Chris Bey, El Ridiculoso, and a wrestler to be announced; Penelope Ford, Shotzi Blackheart, and Viva Van taking on Ruby Raze, Vipress, and Harlow O’Hara; and a four-way between the debuting Hammerstone, Kratos, Watts, and Deimos.

The AWS seventeenth anniversary event will take place at American Legion #335 in South Gate, CA on March 23, 2019. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $60.00 for front row to $25.00 for general admission. Advance tickets can be purchased via paypal.me/awspromotions.

Here is the complete card: