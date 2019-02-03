Rankings for January 2019 are out and Jake Atlas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Bandido defeating ACH on the January 18 PWG event was named the Match of the Month. Click for full January 2019 rankings.

Matches

Bandido over ACH – PWG – January 18 [3] Jeff Cobb over Trevor Lee – PWG – January 18 [1] Tessa Blanchard & Daga over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) – Bar Wrestling – January 16 [1] Shane Strickland over Brian Cage – PCW Ultra – January 18 Jake Atlas over Matt Cross – AWS – January 26

Wrestlers

Jake Atlas [4] Brian Cage Jeff Cobb Tessa Blanchard [1] Tyler Bateman Bandido Andy Brown Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) Daga Brody King Chuck Taylor Shane Strickland Jungle Boy Jonathan Gresham Eli Everfly Dicky Mayer Trevor Lee ACH Ryan Kidd Ray Rosas Brandon Cutler Mercedes Martinez Matt Vandagriff Danny Limelight Dom Kubrick Heather Monroe Johnny Gargano Royce Isaacs Fidel Bravo PJ Black

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.