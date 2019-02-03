Rankings for January 2019

Rankings for January 2019 are out and Jake Atlas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Bandido defeating ACH on the January 18 PWG event was named the Match of the Month. Click for full January 2019 rankings.

Matches

  1. Bandido over ACH – PWG – January 18 [3]
  2. Jeff Cobb over Trevor Lee – PWG – January 18 [1]
  3. Tessa Blanchard & Daga over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) – Bar Wrestling – January 16 [1]
  4. Shane Strickland over Brian Cage – PCW Ultra – January 18
  5. Jake Atlas over Matt Cross – AWS – January 26

Wrestlers

  1. Jake Atlas [4]
  2. Brian Cage
  3. Jeff Cobb
  4. Tessa Blanchard [1]
  5. Tyler Bateman
  6. Bandido
  7. Andy Brown
  8. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M)
  9. Daga
  10. Brody King
  11. Chuck Taylor
  12. Shane Strickland
  13. Jungle Boy
  14. Jonathan Gresham
  15. Eli Everfly
  16. Dicky Mayer
  17. Trevor Lee
  18. ACH
  19. Ryan Kidd
  20. Ray Rosas
  21. Brandon Cutler
  22. Mercedes Martinez
  23. Matt Vandagriff
  24. Danny Limelight
  25. Dom Kubrick
  26. Heather Monroe
  27. Johnny Gargano
  28. Royce Isaacs
  29. Fidel Bravo
  30. PJ Black

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

