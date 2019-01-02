Rankings for December 2018

December 2018’s rankings have been released and Jake Atlas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Shane Strickland versus Penta El Zero M from the December 7 PCW Ultra event was named match of the month. Click for December’s full rankings.

Matches

Shane Strickland over Penta El Zero M – PCW Ultra – December 7 [3] Jake Atlas over ACH – PCW Ultra – December 7 [1] Jake Atlas over Dom Kubrick – Ground Zero – December 8 [1] LAX (Santana & Ortiz) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) – Bar Wrestling – December 5 Brian Cage over Dan Barry, Ryan Taylor, and Jake Atlas – Bar Wrestling – December 31

Wrestlers

Jake Atlas [4] Andy Brown Brian Cage Brody King [1] Willie Mack Eli Everfly Shane Strickland Ray Rosas Tyler Bateman Heather Monroe Danny Limelight Penta El Zero M Dom Kubrick Delilah Doom Wakanda Vice (Watts & Scorpio Sky) Luchasaurus Royce Isaacs Tessa Blanchard Matt Vandagriff Lucas Riley Darby Allin Fidel Bravo RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson) Anthony Idol Priscilla Kelly

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.