Rankings for December 2018

December 2018’s rankings have been released and Jake Atlas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Shane Strickland versus Penta El Zero M from the December 7 PCW Ultra event was named match of the month. Click for December’s full rankings.

Matches

  1. Shane Strickland over Penta El Zero M – PCW Ultra – December 7 [3]
  2. Jake Atlas over ACH – PCW Ultra – December 7 [1]
  3. Jake Atlas over Dom Kubrick – Ground Zero – December 8 [1]
  4. LAX (Santana & Ortiz) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) – Bar Wrestling – December 5
  5. Brian Cage over Dan Barry, Ryan Taylor, and Jake Atlas – Bar Wrestling – December 31

Wrestlers

  1. Jake Atlas [4]
  2. Andy Brown
  3. Brian Cage
  4. Brody King [1]
  5. Willie Mack
  6. Eli Everfly
  7. Shane Strickland
  8. Ray Rosas
  9. Tyler Bateman
  10. Heather Monroe
  11. Danny Limelight
  12. Penta El Zero M
  13. Dom Kubrick
  14. Delilah Doom
  15. Wakanda Vice (Watts & Scorpio Sky)
  16. Luchasaurus
  17. Royce Isaacs
  18. Tessa Blanchard
  19. Matt Vandagriff
  20. Lucas Riley
  21. Darby Allin
  22. Fidel Bravo
  23. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson)
  24. Anthony Idol
  25. Priscilla Kelly

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

