Rankings for December 2018

December 2018’s rankings have been released and Jake Atlas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Shane Strickland versus Penta El Zero M from the December 7 PCW Ultra event was named match of the month. Click for December’s full rankings.
Matches
- Shane Strickland over Penta El Zero M – PCW Ultra – December 7 [3]
- Jake Atlas over ACH – PCW Ultra – December 7 [1]
- Jake Atlas over Dom Kubrick – Ground Zero – December 8 [1]
- LAX (Santana & Ortiz) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) – Bar Wrestling – December 5
- Brian Cage over Dan Barry, Ryan Taylor, and Jake Atlas – Bar Wrestling – December 31
Wrestlers
- Jake Atlas [4]
- Andy Brown
- Brian Cage
- Brody King [1]
- Willie Mack
- Eli Everfly
- Shane Strickland
- Ray Rosas
- Tyler Bateman
- Heather Monroe
- Danny Limelight
- Penta El Zero M
- Dom Kubrick
- Delilah Doom
- Wakanda Vice (Watts & Scorpio Sky)
- Luchasaurus
- Royce Isaacs
- Tessa Blanchard
- Matt Vandagriff
- Lucas Riley
- Darby Allin
- Fidel Bravo
- RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson)
- Anthony Idol
- Priscilla Kelly
Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.
