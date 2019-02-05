Santana Garrett to defend championship against Tessa Blanchard & Jungle Grrrl on the 2/8 episode WOW – Women of Wrestling

AXS TV has released a preview for the Friday, February 8, 2019 episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling. The episode will feature Santana Garrett defending her WOW Championship against Tessa Blanchard and Jungle Grrrl in the main event. Holidead is also slated to make her first appearance of the season this Friday.

Here is the full press release:

Los Angeles, CA – (February 5, 2019) – The legendary all-female wrestling promotion WOW – Women Of Wrestling is back with even more top-rope action and hard-hitting drama in this exclusive first-look at an all-new episode airing Friday, February 8, at 9pE on AXS TV. Santana Garrett seeks to avenge the vicious attack on her father by Tessa Blanchard, while Jungle Grrrl insists her week one loss to Garrett is illegitimate as the reigning WOW Champion failed to pin her shoulders to the mat. Both women get their shot at retribution this week, in an epic Triple Threat main event that pits Garrett against Blanchard and Jungle Grrrl for the coveted WOW Championship Belt. Other highlights include blonde bombshell Beverly Hills Babe going toe-to-toe with the radiant Eye Candy; Kentucky’s Own Jessie Jones serving up some Southern discomfort in a bout with fan-favorite Stephy Slays; and the enigma from the dark side, Holidead, facing off against the mighty warrior-goddess Azteca. As part of the festivities, WOW Superheroes Beverly Hills Babe, Eye Candy, and Samantha Smart will take to Twitter for pro wrestling’s only interactive live-tweeting event, weighing in on the night’s big matchups and providing unique and insightful commentary. Viewers can follow the trio online @wow_bhb, @wow_eyecandy, and @wow_samsmart, and can join in the discussion using #WOWSuperheroes. New episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling air every Friday at 6pP/9pE, only on AXS TV.

Santana Garrett has held the WOW Championship since September 29, 2016, when she pinned Amber O’Neal in a triple-threat match with then champion Jungle Grrrl to win the title. Jungle Grrrl has not been pinned or submitted in WOW since the third episode of season one on September 1, 2000, in a defeat to Terri Gold. Tessa Blanchard is undefeated against Santana Garrett across all promotions as well.

This will be Garrett’s fifth defense of the WOW Championship.