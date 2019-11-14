AWS announces full lineup for their last event before hiatus

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced the full lineup for their November 30, 2019 event, Calling It A Day. The event is scheduled to be the last AWS event for 2019 and the last event before the promotion goes on hiatus.

The main event for Calling It A Day is scheduled to be Andy Brown defending the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship against B-Boy. The AWS Light Heavyweight Championship is the only AWS title that B-Boy has never won, having previously held the heavyweight and tag-team titles.

True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) will defend the AWS Tag-Team Championship against Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera) in a no-holds-barred, falls-count-anywhere match. This will be the third defense for True Grit since winning the titles from PPRay on March 23, 2019. True Grit defeated Wolf Zaddies to retain the titles in September.

Ricardo Rodriguez, who wrestled in Southern California as Chimera before joining WWE, will be taking part in a six-man scramble at Calling It A Day. The other competitors in the match are Shamu Jr., Hector Canales, SoCal Crazy, Piloto Suicida, and Acero Dorado.

Team Sea Stars (Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox) will make their AWS debut as a team on November 30, 2019, when they face the unnamed team of AWS Women’s Champion Ruby Raze and Vipress. Both members of Team Sea Stars competed individually in AWS on May 18, 2019.

Here is the full lineup for AWS’ Calling It A Day on November 30, 2019:

Andy Brown (c) vs. B-Boy for the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship.

True Grit vs. Wolf Zaddies for the AWS Tag-Team Championship.

Ricardo Rodriguez vs. Shamu Jr. vs. Acero Dorado vs. Hector Canales vs. SoCal Crazy vs. Piloto Suicida

Ruby Raze and Vipress vs. Team Sea Stars

Simone Sherie vs. Notorious Nadi

8 Bit Lit vs. RockNES Monsters

Mike Camden vs. Johnny Paradise vs. Dicky Mayer vs. Hunter Freeman

Hyan vs. Viva Van

Ray Rosas in a six-man tag match.

B-Boy, Piloto Suicida, and Acero Dorado all took part in the first AWS event on March 23, 2002.

In May, the promotion had announced that it was suspending operations at the end of 2019 but has since walked that back to only say that it would be going on hiatus. The reason cited for the shutdown was that the events had been losing money.

This will not be the first time AWS has gone on hiatus. In September 2015, the promotion held an event called The End? and went on hiatus for nearly a year, returning in August 2016. They also had a long hiatus in 2011 and 2012.

Calling It A Day will take place at American Legion #335 in South Gate, CA at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $60.00 for the front row to $25.00 general admission.